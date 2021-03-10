One man’s journey from cleaner to academic

He started as a cleaner at a university and ended up becoming an academic at the institution.

This is the story of Ntsikelelo Pefile, a senior lecturer in physiotherapy at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

His journey at the university started years ago when he used to accompany his aunt, a domestic worker at the residence of university chancellor Dr Stuart Saunders. It is the chancellor and his aunt who Pefile credits for opening doors.

“Every year, Dr Saunders used to buy us Christmas presents. The biggest present he gave me was mathematics and physics lessons while I was in high school. He organised a tutor for me. Every time I went to the house the tutor would come and I would have my lesson. I did very well, and I decided I would move to Rhodes High,” he recently told current vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Saunders, 89, passed away on February 12 this year.

Paying tribute, former vice-chancellor Dr Mamphela Ramphele remembered him as a courageous leader who opened doors for others. The university said Saunders served UCT for 15 years.