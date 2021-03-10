Police watchdog investigators comb scene of fatal Wits protest shooting

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) dispatched four investigation officers to the scene of a fatal shooting where protesting Wits students and the police clashed in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The man appeared to have been struck by rubber bullets as he exited a clinic in Braamfontein.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was struck twice as he left the building and died at the scene.

Wits student Bongani Makhanya, who was close to the scene at the time, said the police had opened fire at students “without warning”.

The 21-year-old said students were singing when the police arrived in vans and started shooting.