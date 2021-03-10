Role of business is to do good, Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman says as he turns 90

The role of business is to give back and to do good. It is not only about keeping prices down and fighting with suppliers to keep prices low, but also helping make changes that affect people.

This is according to Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman, who turns 90 on Wednesday.

“For anyone starting out in the retail business, it is important to understand that to be successful you’ve got to care about your community, care about your society and care about your people. It doesn’t happen the other way around,” Ackerman said.

He said doing good was good business. “If we rebuild our economy on this basis, our future will be secure.”

Ackerman said to be turning 90 seemed “unreal”.