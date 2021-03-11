15-year-old shoots attacker 'with his own gun'

The mother of a 15-year-old girl, who allegedly killed the man who raped her by shooting him with his own gun, says her daughter had to defend herself against her attacker.

The girl, who cannot be named to protect her as a rape victim, said she was accosted by a man in Wedela, Carletonville, on Saturday and was forced into an area of bush where she and a male friend were robbed at gunpoint before the assailant raped her.

The attacker allegedly ordered the girl to strip and lie on the ground and as he began raping her she reached for his gun and shot him.