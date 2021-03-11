South Africa

'A life gone, just like that': SA outraged by Wits protest shooting

11 March 2021 - 11:04
A man died during violent clashes between the police and protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
A man died during violent clashes between the police and protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
Image: Alon Skuy/ Sunday Times

The hashtag #WitsProtest topped the trending list on Wednesday as news emerged that a bystander had been shot dead, allegedly by police, during a protest over university fees.

According to authorities, the 35-year-old man was struck twice by rubber bullets and succumbed to his injuries.

Multiple videos and images were circulated on social media showing the man’s last moments lying on the pavement.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was shot as he left a clinic in Braamfontein and died at the scene.

TimesLIVE reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was probing the death.

Police watchdog investigators comb scene of fatal Wits protest shooting

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says four investigating officers have been tasked to investigate the shooting in ...
News
21 hours ago

The University of the Witwatersrand said it was saddened to learn about the death and called on all people to keep calm.

“Wits University is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a 35-year-old man in the Braamfontein CBD outside the institution this morning.

“The university extends its condolences to the family of the deceased. We condemn any form of violence and call on all persons to keep calm during this very difficult time,” said the university.

The university said it had made available health and counselling services to students and members of the community who require assistance.

“Queries directly related to this incident should be directed to the SAPS, as they were on the scene and were managing the matter as a public order incident. We are continuing to seek further information on this matter.

“We note with deep concern the escalation of the situation, which is regrettable, and we call on all persons to remain calm. We remain committed to seeking creative, peaceful solutions to any outstanding issues in the higher education sector.”

On social media, many expressed grief over the protest and the killing of the man.

Here is a snapshot of what was said.

READ MORE

Two Wits student journalists injured, three protesters arrested in clashes with police

Two Wits University student reporters were injured and three people arrested after violent clashes between protesters and the police in Braamfontein ...
News
20 hours ago

'Wits journalism students shot with rubber bullets as cop laughs': campus radio station manager

Two young student journalists' first experience of reporting live from the scene turned traumatic as they were shot with rubber bullets.
News
13 hours ago

Arrests, injuries and a death: What you need to know about the Wits protest

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande said on Monday NSFAS is facing a financial shortfall and is unable to confirm funding eligibility for ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker South Africa
  2. SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. ‘Stay out of the water’: More than 100 crocodiles on the loose in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Money trail leads to arrest of Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife South Africa
  5. Cape Town braces itself for a month's rain in a day South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.
X