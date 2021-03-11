'A life gone, just like that': SA outraged by Wits protest shooting

The University of the Witwatersrand said it was saddened to learn about the death and called on all people to keep calm.

“Wits University is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a 35-year-old man in the Braamfontein CBD outside the institution this morning.

“The university extends its condolences to the family of the deceased. We condemn any form of violence and call on all persons to keep calm during this very difficult time,” said the university.

The university said it had made available health and counselling services to students and members of the community who require assistance.

“Queries directly related to this incident should be directed to the SAPS, as they were on the scene and were managing the matter as a public order incident. We are continuing to seek further information on this matter.

“We note with deep concern the escalation of the situation, which is regrettable, and we call on all persons to remain calm. We remain committed to seeking creative, peaceful solutions to any outstanding issues in the higher education sector.”

On social media, many expressed grief over the protest and the killing of the man.

