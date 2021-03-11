Arrests, injuries and a death: What you need to know about the Wits protest

Students are protesting against what they call financial exclusion, also saying NSFAS should confirm funding.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande said on Monday NSFAS is facing a financial shortfall and is unable to confirm funding eligibility for first-year students.

The minister said the government is working on a solution and that options would be presented to the cabinet for consideration on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the protests:

'All students must register'

Wits student representative council (SRC) support officer Solami Buthelezi said protesters want the institution to financially clear students and allow them to register. She said NSFAS defunded some students while first-year students are “vulnerable because they don't know where to go”.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the university last year established a Wits Covid-19 relief fund worth R10m which assists students with historical debt of up to R120,000 to register and secure accommodation.

She said the scheme assisted about 900 students last year and 600 have benefited so far this year.