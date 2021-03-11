South Africa

Badly injured KZN teen recovering in hospital after sjambok 'beating'

11 March 2021 - 16:27
A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl is being treated in hospital for severe wounds she allegedly suffered at the hands of her mother.
A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl is being treated in hospital for severe wounds she allegedly suffered at the hands of her mother.
Image: 123RF/ ARTIT OUBKAEW

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager, allegedly beaten by her mother with a sjambok for defying an instruction not to attend school, is recovering in hospital after suffering deep wounds to her body and face.

Her mother was charged with grievous bodily harm after the alleged beating last week and was to appear in court on Monday.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza visited the 17-year-old girl at the Vryheid District Hospital on Thursday.

Khoza, who earlier in the week described the alleged attack as “disgusting”, said the girl was badly injured.

She said the alleged attack was “a well-planned occasion”, “very sad” and difficult to comprehend.

“We have just seen the child. There are very deep wounds in her thighs, buttocks and her face.

KZN mother arrested for severely ‘beating’ teen daughter with sjambok

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm after she allegedly beat her teenage daughter with a sjambok for defying an ...
News
3 days ago

“Those scars will remain with the child. The scars which are very serious and which we are most concerned about, are the scars which are internal and deep in her heart. These will not be erased by anyone.

“We are here in the interest of the child.”

Khoza said it was the responsibility of parents to protect and take care of their children.

“If the child is assaulted by someone who is supposed to protect and love them, it is very concerning.”

Khoza said while the girl was now in “good hands” at the hospital, her future remained uncertain.

“I have been speaking to her. At the moment she is not certain whether she wants to go back home. Our social workers will continuously assess her condition and will tell us what has to be done.

“For now, she can't go home ... It was a barbaric act.”

Khoza praised the community for alerting the department about the alleged beating. She appealed to communities to report incidents of gender-based violence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MEC opens case of neglect against parents of KZN boy, 8, who suffered abuse

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza on Tuesday opened a case against the parents of an eight-year-old boy allegedly abused by a ...
News
1 week ago

Durban schoolgirl seriously injured in 'hit and run' incident

A 13-year-old Durban girl suffered severe injuries after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Sea View, south of the city, on Monday.
News
1 week ago

15-year-old shoots attacker 'with his own gun'

The mother of a 15-year-old girl, who allegedly killed the man who raped her by shooting him with his own gun, says her daughter had to defend ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker South Africa
  2. ‘Stay out of the water’: More than 100 crocodiles on the loose in Mpumalanga South Africa
  3. SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD South Africa
  4. E-tolls standoff intensifies as Gauteng government says it has made a ... South Africa
  5. Alleged Cape Town gangster found with 'destroyed' gun South Africa

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
X