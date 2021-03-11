WATCH | Bystander shot in Wits protest was married with three children

Mthokozisi Ntumba, who died after being shot in Johannesburg during a student protest over fees, leaves behind three young children and a wife struggling to cope with their loss.

Ntumba, 35, recently obtained a master’s degree and worked for the department of human settlements.

His youngest child is younger than one.

“It is a very sad situation to look at and it is something that you can’t be able to live with as a human being,” police minister Bheki Cele said after a visit to the distraught family at their home in Kempton Park early on Thursday.