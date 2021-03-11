COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Former US presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter and First Ladies promote vaccine in new ads

March 11 2021 - 08:42

Australia unveils $928m Covid-19 stimulus package for tourism industry

The Australian government unveiled a A$1.2 billion ($928 million) tourism support package on Thursday, aimed at boosting local travel while international routes remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The basket of airline ticket subsidies for travellers, cheap loans to small tour companies and financial aid for the country's two largest airlines is designed to keep the critical sector ticking over until foreign tourists return.

“This package will take more tourists to our hotels and cafes, taking tours and exploring our backyard,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney.