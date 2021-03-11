COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Former US presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter and First Ladies promote vaccine in new ads
March 11 2021 - 08:42
Australia unveils $928m Covid-19 stimulus package for tourism industry
The Australian government unveiled a A$1.2 billion ($928 million) tourism support package on Thursday, aimed at boosting local travel while international routes remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The basket of airline ticket subsidies for travellers, cheap loans to small tour companies and financial aid for the country's two largest airlines is designed to keep the critical sector ticking over until foreign tourists return.
“This package will take more tourists to our hotels and cafes, taking tours and exploring our backyard,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney.
March 11 2021 - 07:59
Plan to seek emergency use nod for Covid-19 antibody therapy
Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK said on Wednesday they planned to seek emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their experimental Covid-19 antibody therapy after interim data from a study showed 85% reduction in hospitalisation and deaths among patients.
An independent panel recommended stopping further enrolment for the late-stage trial due to evidence of “profound efficacy” of the therapy, Vir and GSK said in a joint statement.
Antibody treatments are designed to decrease the severity of Covid-19 among patients diagnosed with the infection.
March 11 2021 - 07:40
Third wave is on its way, so let’s learn from the past to ride it out: MSF
A third wave is coming and SA needs to be prepared, because a widespread vaccine rollout will not be complete by the time a new surge in infections hits around April or May.
This is the word from Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF), which has been providing support to hospitals in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.
It warned on Wednesday that to avert more deaths and to ensure adequate care to thousands of Covid-19 patients, hospitals that were overwhelmed during the second wave must be better prepared.
March 11 2021 - 07:37
Uber driver coughed on by passenger after refusing ride for not wearing mask
E-hailing service Uber has condemned the behaviour of passengers who refuse to wear face masks. A video showing three women assaulting a driver in San Francisco, US, who refused to give them a ride for not wearing masks has gone viral.
In the video that was shared on Twitter, the passengers can be heard screaming profanities and racial slurs at the driver shortly after he picked them up.
“F**k the mask,” said one woman, before ripping off her mask and coughing on the driver several times.
March 11 2021 - 07:15
Former US presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter and First Ladies promote vaccine in new ads
Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will star in two new public service announcements (PSA) for the coronavirus vaccine alongside former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter, the Ad Council announced on Thursday.
"The science is clear. These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease," said President Bush in one of the PSAs with Obama and Clinton, urging Americans to get vaccinated.
"That's the first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward," said Obama.
Reuters