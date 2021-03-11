South Africa

Ipid identifies bystander shot during Wits protest

11 March 2021 - 09:02
Mthokozisi Ntumba.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has identified the man killed on Wednesday when police fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits students in Johannesburg.

He was Mthokozisi Ntumba.

The directorate said the investigation team was working around the clock processing evidence gathered at the crime scene.

During the preliminary investigation Ipid collected numerous witness statements and confiscated firearms for ballistic analysis.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said a post-mortem to determine the actual cause of death would be conducted.

“Family liaison has started and the investigation continues. It is alleged that the young man who is a civilian, who was not part of the protest, had just left the doctor's rooms when he was allegedly shot by the police officers,” she said.

Ntumba's wife said on Thursday that she was not in a position to comment. “For now we would like to give it some time,” she told TimesLIVE.

Students took to the streets under the banner #asinamali protesting against the financial exclusion of those with historical debt, and fighting for first-year students who do not know how their tuition will be financed.

Police fired rubber bullets at protesters, hitting Ntumba as he emerged from a building.

Ntumba could be seen in video footage gasping for air on the sidewalk, with bloodstains on his blue shirt and blood on his face.

Meanwhile, the NPA said six students will appear in court at Hillbrow on Thursday. Five of the students were released on a warning.

TimesLIVE

