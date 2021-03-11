Mkhwebane must produce application to SSA for her claim to continue: SCA

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled in favour of two DA MPs in their battle against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane is suing the two for defamation.

The SCA ordered that Mkhwebane produce for inspection her application for the post of analyst: domestic branch in the State Security Agency (SSA) that she submitted in 2016.

The case has its genesis in 2016 when DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach held a press conference where she and fellow MP Werner Horn said Mkhwebane's experience and qualification made her not suitable for the position of public protector. They suggested that Mkhwebane had been in the employ of the SSA while she was employed by the home affairs department as an immigration officer in China from 2009 to 2016.

Mkhwebane and the office of the public protector took issue with this suggestion and went to the high court in Cape Town in October 2017, where they sought an order directing Breytenbach and Horn to retract the defamatory statements and to apologise.