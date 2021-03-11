South Africa

Protesting University of the Free State students arrested for blocking road

11 March 2021 - 17:42
Police used stun grenades to disperse about 50 UFS students and arrested 24 for blocking a road. They will appear in court soon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Twenty-four students from the University of the Free State were arrested on Thursday morning for blocking a road while protesting.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Bloemfontein public order police were deployed at the entrance of the university after receiving several complaints of students blocking the road.

“On their arrival, they assessed the situation and at about 11.30am a group of about 50 students were seen blocking the crossing at the main entrance in Nelson Mandela Road. They were warned and given time to clear the road. They did not adhere to the warning and started to sit down in the middle of the road, disturbing the flow of traffic,” Makhele explained.

He said the police then used stun grenades to disperse the students. He said the arrested students will appear in court soon.

Earlier on Thursday, the university released a statement saying that in an effort to further ensure the successful continuation of the 2021 academic programme, it had implemented a number of measures related to financial support for students and the academic programme.

The university said it has made a number of concessions to help students to register, especially those with outstanding debt. The concessions include:

  • All students with outstanding debt but who have approved funding from NSFAS for 2021 are allowed to register without any first payment.
  • All non-NSFAS students who have an outstanding debt of up to R20,000 may register provisionally by paying R2,050 (non-residence) or R7,290 (residential).
  • All non-NSFAS confirmed final-year students who have an outstanding debt of up to R25,000 may register provisionally.

TimesLIVE

