SA's successful emerging farmers gear up to tackle land department over 'illegal evictions'

Dozens of successful emerging Mpumalanga farmers, many of whom have 30-year land leases with the state, are challenging the land department over allegedly illegal evictions, which have seen some being given just 24 hours to vacate their land.

“They want to destroy what we have spent years building. The department’s officials are trying to steal the bread from our children’s mouths,” says Amersfort farmer Swazi Motha.

Motha is the coordinator of the MkhululiAgri union, which is fighting the eviction of 39 successful emerging Mpumalanga farmers.

The union is now gearing up to challenge the eviction of emerging farmers in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, who either have valid lease agreements or who have not been provided the original lease agreements, despite having successfully applied for and been given land.

The agriculture, land and rural development department failed to respond to questions e-mailed three weeks ago.

Motha, who has farmed maize, soya and dry beans on his farm since 2012, has battled since September 2020 to stop his eviction. He said he was served his eviction notice without warning and ordered not to remove any of the infrastructure which he had installed on his 450ha farm.

“I was given 24 hours to get off the land. The land official from the Ermelo office called me to the office and said I must leave. When I asked why, he said there were other farmers who were given my land. This is despite my lease being valid.”

Motha said annually he harvested 240 tonnes of maize, soya and dry beans. Together with another two emerging farmers, he formed a business to sell the produce which they farmed on the property.

“We earn R1.5m a year from what we grow. We have done everything the department said we should. We have business plans, finance, and reputable companies to whom we sell our crops,” he said.

He said when he refused to vacate the land, department officials withheld crucial documents needed to secure additional funding from the commodity organisation, TWKAgri, for his farming activities for this year.

“I sell my crops through AfriGri and secure funding from TWKAgri. I need the documents so I can secure funding to carry on farming.”

He accused the department of starving them off the land.

“We have managed to buy a smaller piece of land in case the government sends the sheriff to kick us off, but if we go there we will definitely not be as successful as we are here.”

Motha said within weeks of forming the union, farmers from the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal had asked them for help. He said they were assisting five farmers in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Eastern Cape.

“We want to stop the department from carrying out illegal evictions. What is being done is hurting the country and threatening food supplies.”