Shooting at Wits protest: Doctor fought to revive patient he had just seen

11 March 2021 - 09:50
Wits students singing and chanting struggle songs.
Dr Tebogo Sedibe has told of the last moments of the man who was gunned down by police in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Sedibe, a doctor at My Clinic on De Beer Street, told Sowetan he had examined the man just minutes before he was killed by police shooting at Wits University students during a protest outside the facility.

Sedibe said he treated the deceased for a gastric problem at about 10.30am and then released him.

