Shooting at Wits protest: Doctor fought to revive patient he had just seen
11 March 2021 - 09:50
Dr Tebogo Sedibe has told of the last moments of the man who was gunned down by police in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
Sedibe, a doctor at My Clinic on De Beer Street, told Sowetan he had examined the man just minutes before he was killed by police shooting at Wits University students during a protest outside the facility.
Sedibe said he treated the deceased for a gastric problem at about 10.30am and then released him.