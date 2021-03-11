WATCH | Malema & Ndlozi: Cross-examinations postponed as state witnesses continue to testify

EFF leader Julius Malema and the party's former national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday for the continuation of their case regarding the alleged assault of a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

On day two, the court continued to cross-examine two state witnesses, mainly focusing on seal numbers, forensic bags and CCTV footage.

The court first heard testimony from Charles Seanego, who was the investigating officer of the case in 2018. Defence advocate Laurence Hodes questioned Seanego regarding the process of filing the evidence once handed to him. The evidence, according to Seanego, and his statement were not initially handled in the right way, which Hodes grilled him for.

The next witness was police officer Jakobus Smith, who received the CCTV footage in a sealed bag in July 2018. Hodes looked at the album that Smith handed in and said the officer's evidence did not link up to the CCTV footage he originally received.

The trial has been postponed to July 1 as the next state witness is sick and the other witnesses were not subpoenaed in time.

TimesLIVE