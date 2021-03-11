South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Wits vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi briefs media amid violent student protests

11 March 2021 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE

The vice-chancellor of Wits University, Zeblon Vilakazi, will on Thursday brief media about student grievances, chief among them being the financial exclusion of underprivileged students. 

Funding in higher education institutions is again a contentious issue in the country after some students at Wits took to the streets urging the government to assist underprivileged students who are still awaiting assistance.

There were violent confrontations between students and the police during Wednesday's demonstrations in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, during which the police allegedly fired rubber bullets, resulting in the death of civilian Mthokozisi Ntumba.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating.

