Wits has made available R20m for needy students: vice-chancellor

Wits University has assisted 750 of the 1,200 students who requested financial assistance from the Wits Hardship Fund in 2021.

Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Zeblon Vilakazi said on Monday that 95% of the 2021 student cohort — 35,841 out of about 37,500 students in total — had registered, including most first-year students.

“Wits has extended registration to March 19 for undergraduate students and to March 12 for postgraduate students, to provide students with more time to register, and to fully benefit from the academic programme,” said Vilakazi.

To help students facing hardship to register, Vilakazi said the university had established a Wits Hardship Fund worth R10m to assist those experiencing financial hardship or with historical debt (up to R120,000) to register and secure accommodation, provided they meet the criteria.

He said the university had also established a further one-off R10m vice-chancellor’s Covid-19 student relief fund to assist those adversely affected by the pandemic.