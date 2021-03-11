South Africa

Wits student debt is R1bn: vice-chancellor

11 March 2021 - 10:54
Students gather to pay respects to a man who died allegedly after being shot at close range with rubber bullets by police during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 10 2021.
Students gather to pay respects to a man who died allegedly after being shot at close range with rubber bullets by police during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 10 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University Prof Zeblon Vilakazi says the issue of student funding is a national, system-wide issue which the university cannot solve alone.

The state and other social actors have a critical role to play in resolving this crisis. We need an urgent national debate on this crisis and our students need long-term, definitive solutions to funding higher education,” Vilakazi said.

“It is worrying that student debt amounts to approximately R1bn now, almost double what it was at the end of 2017.”

Vilakazi said Wits remained committed to assisting as many academically talented students as possible to register, “within the possibilities of the resources that we have available”.

“We have to ensure that the university remains financially sustainable and that we continue to offer quality higher education.

“It is not true that Wits has excluded 6,000 to 8,000 students,” said Vilakazi.

Ipid identifies bystander shot during Wits protest

The young man who is a civilian, who was not part of the protest had just left the doctor's rooms when he was allegedly shot by the police officers, ...
News
2 hours ago

“This number refers to all the students who owe Wits money over the last seven years, including some of whom have dropped out and others who have been academically excluded for failing multiple times, and who have lost their bursaries as a result.”

This week, Universities SA CEO Prof Ahmed Bawa urged the government to find a way to deal with the needs of financially stricken students.

Students took to the streets under the banner #asinamali in Johannesburg on Wednesday, protesting against the financial exclusion of those with historical debt, and fighting for first-year students who do not know how their tuition will be financed.

The police fired rubber bullets at protesters, hitting a man apparently leaving a nearby clinic.

Mthokozisi Ntumba was fatally wounded and several people injured.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande on Wednesday blamed former president Jacob Zuma for the fallout, saying his free education promise in 2017 was impossible to achieve. Nzimande on Monday confirmed the budget shortfall, and said there was no clarity yet on how new students who need financial assistance will be funded.

On Wednesday evening, Nzimande told parliament that the cabinet had taken a decision with regards to the funding of first-year students, but was not at liberty to communicate cabinet decisions.

Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA (SERI) executive director, said they were deeply saddened by reports of the police responding violently to peaceful student protests.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students

A Wits student led protest in Braamfontein turned tragic on Wednesday after a bystander was allegedly shot by police officers attempting to disperse ...
News
5 hours ago

'Wits journalism students shot with rubber bullets as cop laughs': campus radio station manager

Two young student journalists' first experience of reporting live from the scene turned traumatic as they were shot with rubber bullets.
News
13 hours ago

EDITORIAL | First it was ‘pay back the money’, now ‘there is no money’

The student tuition situation is a tinder box and the police’s bull in a china shop tactics will only make it worse
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker South Africa
  2. SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. ‘Stay out of the water’: More than 100 crocodiles on the loose in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Money trail leads to arrest of Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife South Africa
  5. Cape Town braces itself for a month's rain in a day South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.
X