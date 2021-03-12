20 water trucks handed over to drought-stricken Eastern Cape

Drought-stricken municipalities in the Eastern Cape breathed a sigh of relief on Friday morning when human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu handed over 20 water trucks to the Amatola Water board.

The trucks, worth more than R30m, will serve a number of municipalities, including the Makana municipality, which has recently implemented water restrictions after a mechanical failure at the James Kleynhans water treatment works which supplies the east side of the city, leaving residents without water for three weeks.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has been urged to declare a provincial drought disaster.

The call coincides with new evidence from the Gamtoos Irrigation Board that farmers reliant on the Kouga Dam — which is at 6.4% capacity — are facing a catastrophe.

Handing over the trucks, Sisulu called on residents to work with municipalities and not waste water.

“I know a number of municipalities have been complaining about water. Even yesterday I received a call from the ANC deputy secretary and she told me the Eastern Cape doesn't have water. I told her I'm already in the province to assist,” Sisulu said.