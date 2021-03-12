AmaRharhabe kingdom mourns the death of royal uncle, Zulu King Zwelithini
The shocking news of the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu has shattered his in-laws of the AmaRharhabe nation, DispatchLIVE reports.
Zwelithini, 73, was the older brother of AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile, who passed away due to Covid-19 complications last July.
This morning, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi released a statement confirming the passing of the Zulu monarch, who had ruled the kingdom for 50 years, having been installed as the eighth monarch of the Zulus in December 1971.
The death of his sister had left the king saddened and in deep sorrow.
The two siblings were close to each other and their children.
Noloyiso’s son, the reigning AmaRharhabe monarch, King Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile, and his sister, Princess NomaRharhabe Sandile, and the entire Sandile royal family and king’s council have expressed shock at the news
King Sandile’s adviser royal spokesperson Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said the death of Queen Noloyiso on July 8 had been big blow to Zwelithini.
“His Majesty was so wounded with the demise of his sister and now his passing on has left his nephew, King Vuklulwandle, and the family very devastated,” he said.
The prince said Zwelithini was the longest-serving monarch in Africa and the second in the world.
Zwelithini had been in hospital for some time and is believed to have succumbed to a long battle with diabetes.