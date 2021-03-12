Army given its marching orders to vacate beachfront site for Durban film studio

“The present position is that more than a decade after the army marched off the property, it lies vacant and nearly all the buildings have been demolished. Only a shell remains as a facade of the headquarters building, together with the walls of a church. Both appear to be protected in terms of heritage legislation.

“Because of the stance of the SANDF — that it intends to use the property when it has the necessary funds — the municipality has been unable to take transfer of it and unable to honour its obligations to Rinaldo.”

The judge took aim at an affidavit written by a Lt-Gen Mbuli, who when faced with “an overall mosaic of correspondence and factual occurrences spanning more than decade”, insisted that those who had penned the letters had no authority to do so.

“I can only assume that this strategy has been embarked on out of desperation to bolster what are otherwise flimsy grounds of opposition,” he said, noting that the general himself, had not put up any authority to show that he was speaking on behalf of the minister.

He said Rinaldo had spelt out the prejudice it was suffering and it could “hardly be in the interest of both the municipality and the province for a valuable tract of land to lie vacant without generating any revenue”.

“To enhance its point, the application points to another development which commenced around the same time it concluded the agreement for the sale of the property. That development, known as The Pearls, was constructed at a cost of about R3.5bn securing revenue generation for the city of almost R40m per annum.”