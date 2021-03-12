Artists camp out at National Arts Council over lack of stimulus payments

Artists are at loggerheads with the National Arts Council (NAC) over alleged lack of transparency in the allocation of R300m from the presidential employment stimulus programme (Pesp).

Artists, creatives, heritage sector workers and cultural workers have camped outside the NAC in Johannesburg for nine days to try to compel them to respond to concerns over payments.

Sibongile Mngoma, an opera singer, is spearheading the sit-in that took place after the NAC council suspended CEO Rosemary Mangope and CFO Clifton Changfoot, pending an investigation in relation to the management of funds.

“It’s uncomfortable but we’re determined that we should get answers. It’s been years of artists having the same concerns, it didn’t start now with Covid. The NAC is failing to come clean about what has happened to the money and how it was allocated,” Mngoma said.

Artists were supposed to come up with projects that reimagined audience interaction with the arts, culture, and heritage, the creation of new paradigms for viewing and understanding the place of the arts, during the Covid-19 pandemic.