Conflict simmering over succession to Bapedi throne

One faction wants Queen Mother as regent, others back Victor Thulare's half-brother

12 March 2021 - 11:40 By Peter Ramothwala
Queen Mother Manyaku Thulare has been appointed acting ruler of the Bapedi nation.
A succession battle has erupted over the kingship of the Bapedi nation, barely two months  after the death of King Thulare Victor Thulare III.

Sowetan can reveal that the Queen Mother, Manyaku Thulare, was installed as the acting monarch yesterday, while a royal council faction decided to appoint her stepson Morwamohube Ernest Thulare as regent at a tribal meeting held on February 28 at the Bapedi capital, Mohlaletse.

The faction seeks to officially announce Ernest Thulare, 56, as the new king on Friday, arguing that he is the firstborn son of the late King Rhyne Sekhukhune III and Queen Makgalake Thulare. 

