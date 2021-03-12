Conflict simmering over succession to Bapedi throne

A succession battle has erupted over the kingship of the Bapedi nation, barely two months after the death of King Thulare Victor Thulare III.

Sowetan can reveal that the Queen Mother, Manyaku Thulare, was installed as the acting monarch yesterday, while a royal council faction decided to appoint her stepson Morwamohube Ernest Thulare as regent at a tribal meeting held on February 28 at the Bapedi capital, Mohlaletse.

The faction seeks to officially announce Ernest Thulare, 56, as the new king on Friday, arguing that he is the firstborn son of the late King Rhyne Sekhukhune III and Queen Makgalake Thulare.

