Covid-19 can linger in the gut for up to seven months - new study

For millions of Covid-19 survivors, the common question is always how long will the symptoms and the viral load last?

While for many with mild illness symptoms the virus often clears within a few weeks, a new study by US researchers has revealed that it may linger in the gut up to seven months after Covid-19 symptoms have disappeared.

Researchers from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City detected the virus in some patients long after their symptoms had disappeared, including those who never had gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea.

Speaking at the virtual Conference on Retrovirus and Opportunistic Infections this week, lead researcher Minami Tokuyama said only 37% of patients who had traces of the virus in their small intestine had gastrointestinal symptoms during Covid-19 acute infection. In 46% of the patients the virus could not be detected in the gut.

Despite the presence of the virus, inflammation in these patients remained mild or undetectable in most cases. Out of 29 patients who formed part of the study, only one patient had inflammation and this could be attributed to transplant rejection rather than Covid-19.