Durban student in court for stabbing fellow student in the neck

A Durban University of Technology (DUT) student who allegedly murdered a fellow student by stabbing him in the neck was arrested on Thursday after two months on the run.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the 21-year-old was expected to appear before the Durban magistrate's court on Friday, charged with the murder of 19-year-old Sifundo Mhlongo.

“It is alleged that on January 7 at 4.50pm, Sifundo Mhlongo was fatally stabbed while at a student residence on Yusuf Dadoo Street in Durban,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

She said Mhlongo was stabbed in the neck, and was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

“His assailant, who was also a student at the same campus, fled the scene after the incident and was on the run since then. A case of murder was opened at Durban Central SAPS for investigation,” said Gwala.

The case took a positive turn on Thursday when the investigating officer assigned to the case followed up information about the suspect, leading to his arrest in the Isipingo area, where he had been hiding.

TimesLIVE