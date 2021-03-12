DUT concerned about ‘lower than expected’ registration of first time students

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has extended its registration period by two weeks, saying it is concerned the number of first-time students appears to be lower than projected.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said on Friday that due to “registration challenges”, management “approved the proposal to extend the current registration period by two weeks to end on March 26 2021”.

“The university is concerned about the lower than expected number of students registered so far,” he said.

“On the merits of the first-time entry students declared challenges, the relevant university officers will grant permits to those students who will then gain access to registration facilities. As a result of the Covid-19 restrictions and protocols, DUT will not allow any unannounced visits and access without permits having been granted in advance.

“The DUT finance department and the financial aid department are working diligently to help expedite the process of unblocking qualifying returning students.