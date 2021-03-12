South Africa

Gauteng police recover more than 10 illegal firearms in 24 hours

12 March 2021 - 21:26
Police in Gauteng said their efforts to remove illegal firearms from the streets are going well. File image.
Police in Gauteng said their efforts to remove illegal firearms from the streets are going well. File image.
Image: Pravit Kimtong/123rf.com

Gauteng police and other law enforcement agencies recovered more than 10 illegal firearms in the past 24 hours in different parts of the province.

According to SAPS spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele, this is in line with their efforts to recover illegal weapons used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

Makhubele said they also recovered over 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

In Atteridgeville, Makhubele said a multidisciplinary team comprising the Tshwane TRT, Ekurhuleni TRT and Gauteng traffic police recovered three unlicensed firearms during a raid in connection with four suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes.

Makhubele said members of the crime prevention unit in Boksburg also recovered two unlicensed firearms in a taxi and arrested three suspects during a stop-and-search operation.

In Ekurhuleni, he said police followed up on information about a man driving a Toyota Corolla and in possession of unlicensed firearms.

“The man was observed entering a car with the same description, and police intercepted the vehicle and found him in possession of two unlicensed firearms and a toy gun. Further investigation positively linked the Toyota Corolla of the suspect with a motor theft case reported at Tembisa police station,” he said.

Makhubele said two unlicensed firearms were also recovered during the arrest of three suspects in Johannesburg and in another incident, one shotgun was recovered in Diepkloof Zone 4 by metro police officers.

In a separate case, Makhubele said deputy provincial commissioner in Gauteng, Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni and West Rand district commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana led operation “O Kae Molao” in Bekkersdal on Thursday, where they were joined by provincial police management and senior officers from the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

“During the operation, police closed down five liquor outlets in Bekkersdal and over 35 suspects were arrested by detectives for various serious and violent crimes in the area. And at roadblocks, more than 40 illegal immigrants were apprehended for contravention of the Illegal Immigration Act,” Makhubele said.

A total of 946 suspects were arrested in four other districts in Gauteng for various crimes, including unlicensed liquor outlets.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Alleged Cape Town gangster found with 'destroyed' gun

A firearm that was officially recorded as having been handed in to the authorities for destruction ended up in the hands of an alleged gang member in ...
News
2 days ago

Time to get illegal guns off our streets: New Western Cape top cop after spate of murders

After one week in office, Western Cape acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile says the alarmingly high levels of serious ...
News
1 week ago

Drugs, homemade guns and an AK47: KZN cops arrest two in separate busts

Two people were arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal after police made two major busts on Thursday, confiscating an array of firearms including an ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards South Africa
  2. ‘Less than candid’ ex-president ordered to pay R95k maintenance News
  3. E-tolls standoff intensifies as Gauteng government says it has made a ... South Africa
  4. ‘Stay out of the water’: More than 100 crocodiles on the loose in Mpumalanga South Africa
  5. NEWS FEATURE | Into the murky world where the Bulgarian mafia, a Cape ship and ... News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. Man shot dead, execution style, near Teddy Mafia's home South Africa
  2. Concern about spike in courier van robberies, car and truck hijackings up in ... South Africa
  3. Gang members storm Jouberton police station South Africa
X