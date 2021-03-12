Here's how you can rate SA police stations and report misconduct with this online tool

Non-profit organisation, Corruption Watch, has launched an online tool to curb corruption and misconduct within the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Veza, which loosely translates to reveal or expose, was introduced by the organisation in response to the whistle-blower complaints it has received from citizens on police corruption.

According to the organisation, it was inspired by its engagements with communities that experienced police violence and abuse.

The tool is the first of its kind in SA and is aimed at improving transparency in policing, by giving the public the power to hold the SAPS accountable.

Corruption Watch said the advantage of the tool is its ability to equip a wide range of people with the knowledge and insight to demand better and more accountable policing.

“Since Corruption Watch’s inception in 2012, innovation has always been central to our approach in addressing systemic and pervasive corruption in SA,” said the head of stakeholder relations and campaigns at Corruption Watch, Kavisha Pillay.

“The launch of the Veza tool signifies a new era for Corruption Watch, as we explore how transparency, big data and accessible technology can be used to combat corruption and advance broader social justice issues,” she added.