Home delivery of ARVs could be key to fighting HIV in men, study finds

Offering antiretroviral home deliveries for as little as R30 could drastically suppress HIV viral load among South African men, a new study has revealed.

Researchers from the Human Sciences Research Council and the University of Washington tested the home-delivery concept in Pietermaritzburg during the lockdown by recruiting men through a community-based testing programme.

In one group, men paid a fee of between R30 and R90 for home delivery, while another group continued receiving care from clinics.

The payment option was enthusiastically accepted, and after 47 weeks it had significantly increased viral suppression from 74% in the clinic group to 88% in the home delivery group.

Research suggests men are less likely than women to seek help from health professionals for various problems, including HIV testing and treatment.