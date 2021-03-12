‘How do you answer that?’ asks cousin about explaining Mthokozisi Ntumba's death to his children

Mthokozisi Ntumba wanted to better his family member’s lives.

The man, a bystander who was shot by police amid student protests in Braamfontein this week, worked hard for his family and to ensure his children would not struggle to receive education.

However, his heartbroken cousin says what happened to him on Wednesday means this dream could be cut short.

On Friday, tears welled in Sthembiso Jwara’s eyes as he battled to say who would take over caring for Ntumba’s wife and four children.

Ntumba’s youngest child, who was seen being carried in the family yard by another relative, is eight months old.

“We are Africans. They are our children. But we all know the reality of life and the time we are living in. Everyone is stretched so it will definitely be a huge burden because he [Ntumba] was responsible and taking care of his family. There is a big gap now. His children are still very young, and I imagine his wife and what she will be going through,” Jwara said.

The 35-year-old Ntumba, who was a town planner for the City of Tshwane, was the main provider for his family.