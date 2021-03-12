South Africa

King Goodwill Zwelithini has died

12 March 2021 - 08:09 By TimesLIVE
King Goodwill Zwelithini has died. He was admitted to ICU in a private hospital last month after 'several unstable glucose readings'.
Image: Supplied

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini is no more.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, confirmed the tragic news in a statement issued on Friday morning.

“It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, king of the Zulu nation.

“Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

Buthelezi said the royal family thanked the nation for “your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time. May His Majesty our King rest in peace.”

Last Friday, Buthelezi said the king was making progress in hospital.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit in a private hospital last month after “several unstable glucose readings”.

TimesLIVE

