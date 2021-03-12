Limpopo ANC treasurer and former youth league leader in court over VBS scandal

Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza and former provincial ANC Youth League leader Kabelo Matsepe appeared in court on Friday in connection with the plundering of VBS Mutual Bank.

They were among six new suspects applying for bail at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court and face charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering

The co-accused are Robert Madzonga, Ralliom Razwinane, Takunda Mucheke and Tshinaeo Madadhze.

This comes after the pair were issued with warrants of arrest on Thursday, which led to them deciding to hand themselves over to authorities.

Madzonga, former chief operating officer of the bank and CEO of its parent company, Vele Investments, lived a life of excess with a Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce Phantom paraded by his then wife on Instagram.