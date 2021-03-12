Mthokozisi Ntumba: Know the man who was killed in the Wits protest crossfire

Mthokozisi Ntumba has become a household name in SA after being shot dead during a fees protest by students outside Wits University on Wednesday.

He was a bystander who was struck while leaving a nearby clinic in Braamfontein.

His death is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Here is what you need to know about Ntumba.

A husband and father of four

According to police minister Bheki Cele, the 35-year-old was a husband and father of four.

Cele revealed this after visiting Ntumba’s family in Kempton Park on Thursday.

He said he was shaken by the devastating impact Ntumba’s death had on his family.

“He is a father. He has a young wife and his youngest child is less than a year old. It is a sad situation to look at. It is something that you can't really be able to live with as a human being,” said Cele.

Employee of human settlements department

Ntumba has been described as a dedicated man. He worked as a human settlements planner at the City of Tshwane.

Ntumba had just completed his master’s degree.

“Mthokozisi was a diligent, self-driven and resourceful member of the human settlements department,” said the office of the MMC for human settlements in Tshwane.

“He was someone who thrived in being part of the team responsible for the upliftment of disadvantaged communities,” it said.