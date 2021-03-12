Students across SA back Wits protest, but won't all take to the streets - yet

In the wake of violent protests at the University of the Witwatersrand this week, student bodies at other institutions have thrown their weight behind their cause.

At the University of the Free State, 24 students were arrested for blocking a road while protesting on Thursday.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Bloemfontein public order police were deployed at the entrance of the university after receiving several complaints about students blocking the road. They were expected to appear in court on Friday.

At the University of Pretoria (UP), the SRC joined in the #asinamali (we have no money) protest on Thursday. Though TimesLIVE was unable to get hold of SRC president Lerato Ndlovu to establish the full extent of their protest action, the organisation had declared that students would join in the Wits protest.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon after the killing of bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba.

“The department of higher education & training, together with NSFAS, have chosen the criminal act of depriving students of education and meeting us with violence when we speak out!