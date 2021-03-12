South Africa

WATCH | 'The enemy is looking for a reason to kill us': Braamfontein shutdown as #Witsprotest continues

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
12 March 2021 - 06:00

Wits students again took the streets of Braamfontein on Thursday, continuing their protest against financial exclusion and historic debt, and their protest for free education and decolonisation of universities.

On Wednesday, the protest took a tragic turn as bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot dead, allegedly by police.

Ntumba's death stoked the fires and remained a stark reminder throughout various leadership speeches. A group of protesters laid a formal complaint of police brutality around midday.

The demonstration then moved towards Luthuli house to deliver a memorandum. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule met protesters outside the historic building and  condemned the recent violence.

“I agree, their demands are genuine and we should never wait to hear when they cry, when they fight, until somebody dies,” Magashule said.

A separate group of EFF student command-led protesters took to the streets of Braamfontein, blocking roads, closing shops and causing delays in the inner-city late afternoon traffic.

The day's protests remained largely peaceful. Student protesters have vowed to continue the demonstrations until their demands are met.

