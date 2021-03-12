WATCH | Female plumber revamps orphanage for free on World Plumbing Day

Shamiela Cloete removes an old sink from a bathroom wall and begins removing the taps from the ceramic basin.

“When I tell people who don't know that I am a plumber, they react with, 'A plumber? Really? Why?' and I answer them with, 'Why not?' It's not just males who can do this job, females can also do it and we are here to change the world,” said Cloete.

Cloete is in her third year of a plumbing apprenticeship run by the College of Cape Town and as part of World Plumbing Day she was working alongside dozens of qualified plumbers to revamp the plumbing systems at Holy Cross Orphanage in Parow Valley on Thursday.

The plumbing outreach includes the replacement of sinks, taps and shower heads, the cleaning of older piping systems and general maintenance work in the three main buildings of the orphanage, which houses high-risk children from 2 to 17 years of age.

The higher education department is funding the plumbing apprenticeship, which includes a monthly stipend to the trainees during their three-year programme at the college. Plumbing has been recognised as a critical skill shortage in SA and the funding hopes to address the shortage of qualified plumbers.