South Africa

65 'abalone poachers' bust in Table Mountain National Park this week

13 March 2021 - 09:26
Some of the alleged abalone poachers who were arrested during a joint operation in February.
Some of the alleged abalone poachers who were arrested during a joint operation in February.
Image: Supplied

A joint operation between police, City of Cape Town law enforcement units and Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers netted 65 abalone poachers this week.

According to TMNP manager Frans van Rooyen, the poachers were bust on Thursday night. Van Rooyen said the teams have been conducting daily sea patrols in the marine protected areas of  the nature reserve “to fight against poaching that threatens the marine resources”.

Two other joint operations in January and February resulted in 23 arrests. One rubber duck was confiscated in January.

“We really appreciate the assistance and support we are getting from the City of Cape Town marine law enforcement unit and SAPS. Sharing of resources among law enforcement agencies is of paramount importance in tackling poaching, more especially in identified poaching hotspots areas. Working together we can achieve more,” said Van Rooyen.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SA poachers’ brutal secrets revealed as convicts turn snitch

Research by global trafficking NGO gives an insight to why and how people become involved in poaching
News
3 months ago

West coast crime-fighting efforts boosted with first dog unit

Those who break the law on the notorious N7 that connects Cape Town with the Namibian border will now meet their match, as the Western Cape ...
News
5 months ago

'There are no jobs. This is how we support our families,' says Kleinmond poacher

Violent clashes broke out between Overhills residents and Kleinmond police on Monday after five men were arrested for abalone poaching
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards South Africa
  2. ‘Less than candid’ ex-president ordered to pay R95k maintenance News
  3. NEWS FEATURE | Into the murky world where the Bulgarian mafia, a Cape ship and ... News
  4. E-tolls standoff intensifies as Gauteng government says it has made a ... South Africa
  5. ANC, AfriForum are in a conspiracy to ‘eliminate’ me, says Malema News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X