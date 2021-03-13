South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil registers 85,663 new coronavirus cases and 2,216 new Covid-19 deaths

13 March 2021 - 09:21 By TimesLIVE
People wait to receive a second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12 2021.
People wait to receive a second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 13 2021 - 09:00

Brazil registers 85,663 new coronavirus cases and 2,216 new COVID-19 deaths-health ministry

Brazil reported 2,216 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the third day in a row that it has had fatalities exceed 2,000 in the worst run of deaths since the pandemic began last year.

The South American country also reported 85,663 new cases of the coronavirus infection, the second highest number for a day. Brazil has now registered 11,363,380 cases in all, while the official death toll has risen to 275,105, according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States. 

-REUTERS

Most read

  1. High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards South Africa
  2. ‘Less than candid’ ex-president ordered to pay R95k maintenance News
  3. NEWS FEATURE | Into the murky world where the Bulgarian mafia, a Cape ship and ... News
  4. E-tolls standoff intensifies as Gauteng government says it has made a ... South Africa
  5. ANC, AfriForum are in a conspiracy to ‘eliminate’ me, says Malema News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X