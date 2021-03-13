South Africa

Free State health worker bust for selling ARVs

13 March 2021 - 15:25
A Free State health worker has been arrested for illegally selling ARVs.
A Free State health worker has been arrested for selling ARVs.

The 45-year-old, who works at a clinic in Botshabelo, Bloemfontein, was arrested on Thursday. He allegedly sold a bottle of ARVs for R100.

“On Thursday March 11 2021 at about 7pm, Selosesha tactical response team conducted an intelligence-driven operation at a house in Section C1, Botshabelo,” said Brig Motantsi Makhele, the provincial police spokesperson.

“While searching the house, members found 102 ARV bottles valued at R41,200, stamped doctors' sick notes, doctors' referral letters and syringes.

“Upon further investigation it emerged that the suspect was allegedly selling one bottle of ARV tablets for R100. The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear before the Botshabelo magistrate's court soon for possession of a controlled substance.”

