Three suspects arrested for defrauding Sassa pensioners

Three suspects arrested for allegedly defrauding pensioners were hauled before a court on Friday.

Gugu Precious Magudulela, 41, Lindiwe Gladys Thango, 51, and Thabane Blessing Mbhele, 46, from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the Vrede magistrate's court in the Free State.

According to police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele, the trio allegedly impersonated SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) officials.

“They were arrested by Newcastle police on March 3 2021 after it emerged that they were targeting pensioners during pension payouts at various post offices and homes pretending to be Sassa officials or people selling traditional medicine (muthi) to pensioners,” said Makhele.