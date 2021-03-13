South Africa

Two men bust for huge abalone haul, forfeit Land Rover to the state

13 March 2021 - 15:02
Two men have entered into a plea and sentencing agreement after they were arrested for possession of R1.3m worth of abalone.
Two men have entered into a plea and sentencing agreement after they were arrested for possession of R1.3m worth of abalone.
Image: 123RF/bedo

Two men bust over poached abalone worth R1.3m have admitted their crimes.  

Muhammed Abdikadur Hussein, 28, and Yue Zuang Chen, 29, entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. The were sentenced in the Khayelitsha priority court on Friday.

They faced charges related to the possession of abalone, contravention of the Immigration Act and contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, Hussein was fined R100,000 and handed a 12-month prison sentence which was suspended for five years.

Chen was sentenced to 18 months in prison for contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act, nine of which were suspended. He was also handed a six-month sentence for being in SA illegally. The sentences will run concurrently.

 “Therefore, Chen will effectively serve nine months' direct imprisonment. Additionally, the Land Rover that was seized and used to transport abalone is forfeited to the state,” said Hani.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

65 'abalone poachers' bust in Table Mountain National Park this week

A joint operation between police, City of Cape Town law enforcement units and Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers netted 65 abalone poachers ...
News
6 hours ago

West coast crime-fighting efforts boosted with first dog unit

Those who break the law on the notorious N7 that connects Cape Town with the Namibian border will now meet their match, as the Western Cape ...
News
5 months ago

28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit

Cape Town gang boss Ernie "Lastig" Solomon, 62, died in a hail of bullets in Gauteng on Friday.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards South Africa
  2. ‘Less than candid’ ex-president ordered to pay R95k maintenance News
  3. NEWS FEATURE | Into the murky world where the Bulgarian mafia, a Cape ship and ... News
  4. E-tolls standoff intensifies as Gauteng government says it has made a ... South Africa
  5. Here’s how your salary compares with the rest of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X