WATCH | VBS saga: Newly arrested released on bail, including 2 ANC bigwigs

The VBS Mutual Bank scandal saw seven more arrests by the Hawks, including two ANC bigwigs.

Danny Msiza, the ANC treasurer in Limpopo, together with the former ANC Youth League provincial leader Kabelo Matsepe, were among those in court on Friday.

The pair were issued with warrants of arrest on Thursday. They decided to hand themselves over to authorities shortly after.

The court saw two separate appearances, with Charlotte Ngobeni, the municipal manager of Collins Chabane municipality, appearing before the seven others.

Those appearing before the court are facing corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering charges.