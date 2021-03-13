Western Cape cops nab armed robbery suspects dressed in police uniforms

“Detailed reports from the business robbery scene indicate that several suspects, some dressed in police uniform, entered a supermarket in Bird Street in Stellenbosch at about 8.45am on the pretext of searching the business for drugs.

“When the owner became suspicious and demanded answers, the suspects allegedly assaulted the owners, threatened staff and made off with boxes of cigarettes as well as R90,000 in cash.”

Potelwa said the suspects drove at high speed towards Mfuleni, and flying squad members gave chase.