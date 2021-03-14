South Africa

Eskom extends stage 2 load-shedding to Wednesday

14 March 2021 - 12:38
Eskom has extended load-shedding till Wednesday.
Eskom has extended load-shedding till Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Eskom announced on Sunday that it has extended load-shedding to Wednesday due to constrained generation capacity.

The power utility said over the past two days it had successfully returned to service a generation unit each at the Matimba and Medupi power stations.

“However, during the weekend we have suffered further breakdowns at five stations, putting further strain on the generation capacity.”

Eskom said additional breakdowns have occurred at the Tutuka, Majuba, Kusile, Matimba and Duvha stations, adding to the previous breakdowns at the Kriel and Kendal power stations.

The power utility said there had also been delays in units returning to service at Hendrina, Duvha and restoring full load on the Cahora Bassa line.

“We currently have 6,545MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,915MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. This has led to our inability to supply the demand.

“Eskom is working hard to return units back to service. Eskom will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes.”

The power utility said it would continue to implement “reliability maintenance” during this period.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Stage 2 load-shedding extended to Sunday due to further breakdowns

Eskom has announced that it has extended load-shedding to Sunday due to constrained generation capacity and further breakdowns
News
1 day ago

Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal

Eskom is forging ahead with a proposal to increase the price it pays coal giant South32 for coal delivered to its Duvha power station, despite ...
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. ‘Less than candid’ ex-president ordered to pay R95k maintenance News
  3. High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards South Africa
  4. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  5. NEWS FEATURE | Into the murky world where the Bulgarian mafia, a Cape ship and ... News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X