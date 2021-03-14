Eskom extends stage 2 load-shedding to Wednesday

Eskom announced on Sunday that it has extended load-shedding to Wednesday due to constrained generation capacity.

The power utility said over the past two days it had successfully returned to service a generation unit each at the Matimba and Medupi power stations.

“However, during the weekend we have suffered further breakdowns at five stations, putting further strain on the generation capacity.”

Eskom said additional breakdowns have occurred at the Tutuka, Majuba, Kusile, Matimba and Duvha stations, adding to the previous breakdowns at the Kriel and Kendal power stations.

The power utility said there had also been delays in units returning to service at Hendrina, Duvha and restoring full load on the Cahora Bassa line.

“We currently have 6,545MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,915MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. This has led to our inability to supply the demand.

“Eskom is working hard to return units back to service. Eskom will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes.”

The power utility said it would continue to implement “reliability maintenance” during this period.

TimesLIVE