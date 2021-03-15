Acting public protector to visit universities as student protests continue

Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is entering the fray regarding the financial challenges of tertiary students.

The office of the public protector said Gcaleka would visit six tertiary institutions in the next five weeks to meet managers, student representative councils (SRCs) and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) representatives, among other interested parties, on issues relating to access to tertiary education.

Gcaleka's first stop will be the University of Venda in Thohoyandou on Tuesday.

According to the office of the public protector, it received eight complaints concerning the NSFAS in 2020, relating to inadequate allowances for study material, non-payment of living allowances and failure to pay for tuition.

“There is an ongoing investigation stemming from allegations that the NSFAS incurred irregular expenditure amounting to R7bn; failed to help students in that it could not raise and recover loans, could not disburse correct amounts of money, and delayed disbursements to students; its senior managers lacked formal qualifications, engaged in unscrupulous procurement and lacked internal audit independence, among other things,” reads the statement from the public protector's office.