IN PICS | Braamfontein streets on fire as students' fight heats up

Students took to the streets of Johannesburg on Monday to continue their protests about fees.

The police used a water cannon to disperse students who started fires on the street in Braamfontein. The students responded by hurling stones at the police.

The SA Congress of Students (Sascoc) has called for a countrywide shutdown of 26 universities this week.

The students are demanding that universities should not exclude students who owe historic debt from registering for the 2021 academic year.