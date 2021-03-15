Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner

A community from Limpopo will feel the benefits of having a multimillionaire living in their midst.

This is after the latest PowerBall winner told lottery operator Ithuba that he would use a portion of his R43m win to better their lives.

“My father and I have our own family business and some of the money will go towards expanding and growing the company. This will also allow me to create jobs within my community,” the man told Ithuba officials when he went to collect his winnings.

His family, particularly his children, were also on his list of priorities.

“As a father of three young kids, something very important to me is for my children to get the best education. I will save a portion of my winnings to be able to give them the opportunity to go to university one day to make their dreams become a reality,” he added.

The man bought his winning lotto ticket via the Nedbank banking app. He used R22.50 and the “quick pick” selection method to choose his numbers.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 21, 27, 43 and the PowerBall was 15.

He becomes the second Limpopo resident to bag a multimillion-rand win in the lottery this year. Another player won R51m from a draw on March 2.

TimesLIVE