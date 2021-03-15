SA records just 613 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
SA recorded just 613 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
The new cases came from 15,023 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.08%.
There have now been 1,530,033 infections confirmed across SA since the outbreak of the virus last year. In total, 9,465,515 tests have been done.
Mkhize also reported that 95 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities linked to the disease to 51,421.
Of the newly recorded deaths, 31 were in the North West, 22 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 10 were in the Western Cape, eight were in Gauteng, seven were in the Eastern Cape, six were in the Free State, five were in the Northern Cape, four were in Mpumalanga and one was in Limpopo.
To date, 1,455,325 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.
Mkhize said 147,753 health-care workers had been vaccinated as of 6.30pm on Monday.
TimesLIVE