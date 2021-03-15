Three arrested for brutal murder that saw toddler left with parents’ bodies

Limpopo police have arrested three people suspected of brutally murdering a young couple near Tzaneen, leaving their toddler in the house with their bodies.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the arrests were made on Sunday, five months after the murders of 18-year-old Lucia Malapane and her 21-year-old boyfriend Nius Malatjie Ga-Rapitsi at Bolobedu outside Tzaneen.

The couple were found dead in their house by Malatjie’s neighbour, who was also his employer.

“The businessman, aged 47, had apparently gone to the house to find out why his employee did not report for work that morning when he made the gruesome discovery. The couple’s 12-month-old baby was found sitting next to the bodies,” said Mojapelo.

“The matter was reported to the police and on arrival at the scene, the deceased were found with gruesome injuries.”

The young woman appeared to have been raped.