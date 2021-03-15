Traumatised students speak out: 'Too rich for funding, too poor for studying'

As the SA Congress of Students (Sascoc) called for a countrywide shutdown of 26 universities this week, students spoke out about their pain and stress from #asinamali and #feesmustfall protests, with some saying they are close to giving up, while others are vowing to fight on behalf of those in need.

Faatima Laher, a former University of the Witwatersrand SRC member and LLB student, said though she has never experienced financial exclusion she joined to fight for a free decolonised education.

“I am privileged enough to say I have never had to face financial exclusion but this is why this is my chance to continuously fight for those that have been, because I simply cannot continue in a system that continues to oppress those who are black, those who are poor.

“I have never personally been put through that, so everyone should be in my position,” she said.